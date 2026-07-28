Braves' Martin Perez: Completes five frames Monday

Perez allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday.

Perez was tormented by Francisco Lindor, who accounted for all of the scoring against him with an RBI triple and a two-run homer. The veteran lefty gave up plenty of traffic beyond those two hits but otherwise kept Atlanta in the hunt until the Mets exploded for 11 runs after his departure. Perez worked up to 87 pitches in his five frames, up from the 75 pitches and four innings he logged last Wednesday in his first start back from a stint on the 15-day IL due to a forearm injury. He seems to be fully recovered from that issue and is scheduled to make his next start at home versus Washington.