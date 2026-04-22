Perez is slated to start Thursday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After being re-signed last week, Perez slotted back into the Atlanta rotation for his third start of the season and delivered a gem in last Friday's 9-0 win over the Phillies, tossing six scoreless frames. The veteran lefty is now holding down a 2.21 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 20.1 innings on the season, but he could soon be moved out of the rotation with Spencer Strider (oblique) trending toward a potential return from the injured list next weekend. How Perez fares Thursday could decide whether he receives another start before Strider returns or shifts into a long-relief role.