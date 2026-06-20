Braves' Martin Perez: Posts quality start in win

Perez (6-3) earned the win against the Brewers on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Perez allowed a run in the third inning but was otherwise strong, throwing 53 of 82 pitches for strikes and generating 10 whiffs. It marked just the second quality start of the year for the veteran southpaw, though he has now won four straight while allowing three earned runs or fewer in five consecutive outings. He'll take a 2.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB across 68 innings into a road matchup against the Padres next week.