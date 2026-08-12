Braves' Martin Perez: Throws six scoreless frames in win

Perez (8-6) earned the win against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two across six scoreless innings.

Perez allowed at least one baserunner in five of the six innings he pitched Tuesday, but the only time the Mets advanced a runner to third base was in the sixth, which ended with a 4-6-3 double play. Perez has now tossed 16-straight scoreless innings spanning three starts and sits at a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 106.1 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next week on the road against the Twins in what projects to be a two-start week for the veteran southpaw.