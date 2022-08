Olson went 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, a grand slam and a second run scored in Wednesday's 14-2 rout of the Pirates.

The first baseman is now tied for third in the majors with 66 extra-base hits, including a career-high 39 doubles, and only Aaron Judge (68) and Olson's teammate Austin Riley (67) are ahead of him on that leaderboard. Olson's been providing plenty of power in August, batting .239 (22-for-92) through 23 games with six of his 27 homers on the year and 20 of his 87 RBI.