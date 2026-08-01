Braves' Matt Olson: Goes deep in win

Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Olson opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning before coming around to score after a double in the sixth. The 32-year-old hit just .226 over 27 July contests but still managed nine homers in the month and matched his season total (29) from both 2024 and 2025 on Friday. On the year, he's slashing .263/.340/.529 with 29 homers, 67 RBI, 75 runs scored and two steals across 483 plate appearances.