Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The first baseman was at the heart of a 12-run eruption by the Atlanta offense. Olson has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, slashing .291/.403/.527 over that stretch with two homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI as he puts a sluggish start to the season firmly behind him.