Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Olson's sixth-inning blast put Atlanta ahead, and the visitors stayed in the lead from there. The first baseman continues to show off prodigious power with seven homers and 15 RBI over his last nine contests. He reached the 25-homer mark Sunday, a milestone he's notched in each of the last five full-length campaigns. Olson is slashing .236/.350/.541 with 60 RBI, 58 runs scored, a stolen base, 13 doubles and one triple through 77 contests.