Braves' Matt Olson: Knocks three hits

Olson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to San Francisco.

Olson accounted for half of Atlanta's hits. He earned his third multi-hit effort in the last four games, a span that includes two doubles. The first baseman is still in a bit of a power drought -- that pair of two-baggers represents his only extra-base hits since his last homer, which came June 12 versus the Mets. Olson is batting .276 with an .875 OPS, 20 homers, 52 RBI, 54 runs scored, 21 doubles and two stolen bases over 82 contests this season.