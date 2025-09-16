Olson went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-3 win at Washington.

The Atlanta first baseman produced his second four-RBI performance of the season while posting three extra-base hits in a contest for the first time in 2025. Olson gave his squad a 5-1 lead with a three-run blast in the fifth off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker. The three-time All-Star has been on fire in September, batting .378 (17-for-45) with five round trippers, 11 runs scored and 10 RBI across 13 games.