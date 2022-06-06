Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Olson took advantage of the altitude, taking Rockies starter Ryan Feltner deep to center field in the second inning. While he's just 4-for-18 in his last four games, Olson has driven in six runs in that span. The first baseman is slashing .255/.363/.466 with seven homers, 28 RBI, 22 runs scored and 23 doubles through 55 contests. His .211 ISO is the lowest it's been since 2018, but he's likely been a little unlucky to see so hits fall for doubles with a 45 percent hard-hit rate that's not so far off from his 49.2 percent career mark in the category.