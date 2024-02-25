Harris went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The 22-year-old center fielder went yard to lead off the game on the first pitch he saw from minor-leaguer Nathan Wiles. Harris will likely be hitting down toward the bottom of a stacked Atlanta lineup when the regular season begins, but he still scored 76 runs over 138 games in 2023 while mainly batting ninth, so that assignment is only a yellow flag for his RBI totals from a fantasy perspective. Harris still offers 20-20 upside, and perhaps even more if he takes a step forward with his production in his third MLB campaign.