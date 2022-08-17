Atlanta signed Harris to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension on Tuesday that includes a $15 million club option for 2031 and a $20 million club option for 2032.

The 21-year-old, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Tuesday's win over the Mets, was promoted for his big-league debut in late May, and he has a .287/.325/.500 slash line with 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 13 stolen bases through his first 71 games in the majors. Atlanta wasted little time in offering an extension and continued the trend of securing their young talent long before free agency, and with the two option years Harris is now under team control for the next decade.