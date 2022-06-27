Harris went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Harris has six multi-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-45 (.378) in that span. He's picked up five extra-base hits in that span, and he continues to display solid contact skills at the plate. The rookie outfielder is slashing .330/.355/.524 with three home runs, three steals, 14 RBI and 18 runs scored through 107 plate appearances. He's solidified a starting role in center field, but he's remained in the No. 9 spot in the order despite the hot bat over his first month in the big leagues.