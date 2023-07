Harris went 2-for-4 with his 12th stolen base of the season in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Atlanta's offense got stymied by Dylan Cease and the Chicago bullpen, but Harris still found a way to be productive. The 22-year-old has cooled off a bit in July, batting .243 (9-for-37) over his last 11 games, but he's still added two homers, three steals, five RBI and six runs to his ledger during that stretch.