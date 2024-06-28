Harris (hamstring) has not yet been cleared to begin a running program, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Harris is two weeks removed from suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and while he's feeling better, it's not yet to the point where he's able to do any running. With just over two weeks until the All-Star break, it's possible Atlanta will hold Harris out until the start of the second half. Jarred Kelenic has been handling center field with Harris out.