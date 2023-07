Soroka was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Soroka had inconsistent results after rejoining Atlanta in late June, as he posted a 4.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 19.2 innings over four appearances (three starts). He gave up four runs in six innings during Friday's game in Milwaukee but will head back to the minors after Atlanta claimed Yonny Chirinos off waivers Sunday.