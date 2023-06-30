Soroka will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and start Friday versus the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka will make his return to the big leagues after he was sent down June 5. The 25-year-old right-hander produced a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 19 innings in three starts with Gwinnett since being optioned, but he had far less success in his two major-league starts this year, allowing nine runs on six walks and 12 hits -- including three homers -- while striking out five over 9.2 innings. Soroka will need sharper command to stick in the Atlanta rotation, even against a Miami team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in both walks and homers on the season.