Manager Brian Snitker said Soroka (shoulder) won't pitch in early spring training games, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka will be eased into Grapefruit League action after missing the second half of his rookie season due to shoulder inflammation. While the right-hander wasn't originally expected to face any restrictions in camp, the Braves want to play it safe with the well-regarded youngster. Barring any setbacks, Soroka should still be ready for the start of the season. He's expected to compete for the Braves' fifth starter gig during spring training.

