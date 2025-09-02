Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The 22-year-old infielder has picked up the pace at the plate, and over his last 16 games Alvarez is slashing .288/.344/.373 with five doubles, five RBI and seven runs. He should remain the starting third baseman for the rest of the season with Austin Riley recovering from core muscle surgery, but Alvarez's lack of power or speed limits his fantasy potential even in a full-time role.