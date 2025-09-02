Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Finding groove at plate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.
The 22-year-old infielder has picked up the pace at the plate, and over his last 16 games Alvarez is slashing .288/.344/.373 with five doubles, five RBI and seven runs. He should remain the starting third baseman for the rest of the season with Austin Riley recovering from core muscle surgery, but Alvarez's lack of power or speed limits his fantasy potential even in a full-time role.
More News
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Set as starter at hot corner•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Idle for nightcap•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Included in Friday's lineup•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Battling side soreness•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Replacing injured Riley on roster•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Returns to Triple-A•