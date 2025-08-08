Johnson (3-3) picked up the win Thursday over the Marlins, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning.

The right-hander held Miami in check with Atlanta down 6-5, and was rewarded when his squad took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh. Johnson may have missed a chance to audition as the closer down the stretch when Raisel Iglesias didn't get traded, but he remains a key high-leverage option for Atlanta -- Johnson's been scored upon just once since June 13, posting a 0.48 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over his last 19 appearances (18.2 innings) with two wins and five holds.