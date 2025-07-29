Braves' Pierce Johnson: Collects ninth hold
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson struck out one in a perfect sixth inning Monday to record his ninth hold of the season in a win over the Royals.
The right-hander continues to provide Atlanta with reliable high-leverage innings. Over his last 15 appearances, Johnson has been scored upon only once, delivering a 0.59 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.1 innings. With Raisel Iglesias a prime candidate to get shipped out at the trade deadline, Johnson could be in the mix for saves in August alongside Dylan Lee.
