Johnson has a 2.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season with a win, a save and seven holds in 36 appearances.

The 34-year-old right-hander is tied for second on Atlanta in holds, behind Dylan Lee's nine, and Johnson heads into the All-Star break having not allowed a run since June 7, posting a 0.97 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 10.1 innings over that scoreless stretch. If the struggling club decide to be sellers at the trade deadline and move closer Raisel Iglesias, Johnson could move into the ninth-inning mix over the final months of the season.