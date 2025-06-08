Braves' Pierce Johnson: Surrenders walk-off homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (1-3) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against San Francisco. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.
The right-hander has taken the loss on back-to-back days, this time giving up a two-run homer to Matt Chapman that spoiled Bryce Elder's stellar outing. Johnson has now blown two of his three save opportunities in 2025. The 34-year-old has gotten a shot at closing games amid Raisel Iglesias' struggles, but he's posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over his past 10 appearances.
