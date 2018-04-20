Braves' Preston Tucker: Knocks in five runs against Mets
Tucker went 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI as the Braves topped the Mets 12-4 on Thursday.
Atlanta's whole offense was rolling against the Mets in this one and Tucker was no exception as he ended up knocking in five of the Braves' 12 runs on the evening. Tucker is now tied with Bryce Harper for the National League lead in RBI with 18 and while it seems unlikely that a hitter with a career .692 OPS at the big-league level will keep this up all season, you also couldn't be blamed for riding out the hot streak for as long as he's producing like this.
