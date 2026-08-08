Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save chance Friday

Iglesias took a blown save in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning.

Neither team could score through the first seven innings of Friday's game, but Iglesias was brought in for the ninth to protect a two-run lead courtesy of solo home runs from Austin Riley and Matt Olson. Iglesias struck out two of the first three batters he faced, but he proceeded but he proceeded to allow the next three Yankees on base, including an RBI double from Austin Wells and an RBI single by Ben Rice, tying the game at 2-2. It was the third blown save chance of the season for Iglesias in 27 attempts, and he's given up two earned runs in each of his last two outings. He has a 3.02 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 41.2 innings on the year.