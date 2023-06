Iglesias allowed three runs on five hits in one inning of work during Monday's loss to Detroit. He struck out two and was charged with a blown save.

Tasked with holding on to a 5-2 lead, Iglesias coughed up three runs and allowed the Tigers to eventually win in the 10th inning. He was riding an 11.1-inning scoreless streak since his last blown save May 14. Iglesias saw his ERA jump to 4.02 with an 18:6 K:BB across 15.2 frames.