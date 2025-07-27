Iglesias blew a save opportunity Saturday versus Texas, allowing one run one one hit and one walk over one inning.

Iglesias entered in the ninth inning with Atlanta holding a one-run lead. He retired the first batter he faced but then allowed a walk and a double as the Rangers tied the score. Iglesias got the game into extra frames by inducing a double-play lineout, but Atlanta ended up losing in the 10th. This was the veteran closer's fifth blown save of the campaign, though it was his first since June 5. Iglesias has struggled to open the second half of the season, allowing five runs over four innings through four outings.