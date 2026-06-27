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Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Bounces back for 16th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Iglesias pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over San Francisco.

Iglesias has run into some struggles lately, allowing four runs (two earned) over his last 5.2 innings. He took two losses in that five-game span, while Friday's outing marked the first time in eight appearances in June in which he didn't allow a hit. Iglesias is still a perfect 16-for-16 in save chances while pitching to a 1.37 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB over 26.1 innings this season. While there are some warning signs, Iglesias doesn't appear to be at risk of losing the closing job any time soon, especially while Robert Suarez (elbow inflammation) is on the injured list.

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