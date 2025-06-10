Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Clean inning in lower-leverage spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during Monday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.
The right-hander entered the game to protect a four-run lead, with Atlanta adding on some insurance in the top of the ninth. Iglesias has a 7.07 ERA since the beginning of May and hasn't successfully converted a save since May 16, but with no one else in the bullpen having yet taken advantage of the opportunity to lay claim the closer role, he may only need a few sharp appearances in a row to re-establish himself as the top option for manager Brian Snitker.
