Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 22nd save

Iglesias recorded his 22nd save of the season in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, working a perfect ninth inning without striking out a batter.

Chris Sale blanked New York for six innings before handing things off to his bullpen, and Iglesias wrapped up the combined shutout on just eight pitches, all strikes. It was a strong rebound for the veteran closer after he blew his last save chance Sunday, but Iglesias will probably be happy to see the calendar flip to August -- over 11 appearances in July, he's been charged with at least one run five times, stumbling to a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings despite a respectable 1.13 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB.