Iglesias (shoulder) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

Iglesias was deemed unavailable Saturday after sleeping on his shoulder wrong. The issue was not believed to be serious, and while he wasn't all that sharp Sunday, it's a positive sign he was able to get back on the mound. He threw 13 of 21 pitches for strikes in this outing and escaped with his fifth save of the season. The veteran closer has yet to give up a run over 8.2 innings, and the walk he issued Sunday was the first he's given up all season. He's added 11 strikeouts and looks locked in as Atlanta's primary closer, though the team's bullpen has been a strength in general so far with four relievers sporting an ERA under 2.00.