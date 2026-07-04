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Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Earns 17th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Iglesias earned the save in Atlanta's 5-3 win over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Iglesias entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead and closed things out despite allowing three singles. The veteran closer remains a perfect 17-for-17 in save opportunities this season despite allowing an earned run in three of his past eight outings. He owns a 1.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB across 29.1 innings this year and will be heavily leaned on with Robert Suarez (elbow) on the injured list.

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