Iglesias allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Iglesias had a minimum stay on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. He threw 13 of 19 pitches for strikes to close out this win, protecting the one-run lead Matt Olson gave Atlanta in the top of the ninth inning. It's a positive sign that Iglesias was put right back into the closer role after his absence -- Robert Suarez will move back to a setup spot. Iglesias has yet to allow a run over 9.2 innings this season, collecting six saves with a 13:1 K:BB over nine appearances.