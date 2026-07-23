Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Escapes with save No. 20

Iglesias secured the save Wednesday against San Diego, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Atlanta summoned Victor Mederson to record the final three outs of a 7-1 game, but he coughed up four runs to create a save situation in the ninth inning. Iglesias was shaky himself, serving up a solo home run to Luis Rengifo, but he held on to put out the fire. Although he's blown just one save and sports a 2.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB with 20 saves over 35 innings in 2026, the right-hander has given up 10 runs across his last 19.1 frames after opening the year with a scoreless streak of 15.2 innings.