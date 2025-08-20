Iglesias picked up the save in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the White Sox, throwing a clean ninth inning with no strikeouts.

That's now 12 consecutive scoreless innings for Iglesias, who has successfully converted each of his nine save chances during that span. The veteran right-hander had briefly lost his grip on the closer job at one point amid a dismal start to the campaign -- he had a 6.75 ERA through June 5 -- but he's been well back on track for over two months now. Over his last 28.2 innings, Iglesias boasts a 1.57 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB.