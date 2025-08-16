Iglesias picked up the save Friday against Atlanta, striking out one during a perfect ninth inning.

Called on to protect a two-run lead, Iglesias shut down the heart of the Guardians lineup to secure the shutout victory and his 18th save of the season. The veteran closer extended his scoreless streak to 10 consecutive appearances and has reestablished stability at the back end of Atlanta's bullpen, converting each of his last seven save chances. Through 50.2 innings on the year, he owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 55:10 K:BB.