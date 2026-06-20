Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Hangs on for 15th save

Iglesias earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Iglesias was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth but ran into trouble, allowing an RBI single to Brice Turang that could have been more damaging had Jackson Chourio not been thrown out at home. Iglesias then rebounded with a three-pitch strikeout to remain a perfect 15-for-15 in save chances this season. Despite allowing a run in two of his past three outings, the 36-year-old owns a stellar 1.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 24.1 innings.