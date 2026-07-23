Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Hangs on for 21st save

Iglesias earned the save in Thursday's 6-5 win over San Diego, working around two hits while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Iglesias found himself in some trouble in the ninth after the Padres logged back-to-back singles. However, the right-hander would strike out Luis Rengifo to end the game, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base. It's a nice bounce-back outing from Iglesias, who'd given up a home run in each of his previous two appearances. He's up to 21 saves this season while posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB across 36 innings.