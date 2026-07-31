Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Hangs on for 23rd save

Iglesias secured the save Thursday against the Nationals, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Nationals did bring the possible go-ahead run to the plate, but Iglesias held on by getting Luis Garcia to fly out and end the game. The veteran right-hander has turned in back-to-back scoreless outings and converted two straight save opportunities, which is an encouraging sign after he let in earned six runs in his prior nine appearances. Through 39 innings overall, Iglesias sports a 2.31 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB with 23 saves in 25 attempts.