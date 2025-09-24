Iglesias worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Iglesias needed just 10 pitches to get through the frame to pick up his 28th save on the year. He's now allowed just one run since July 28 and has converted all 17 of his save chances since then. Iglesias has put together another productive campaign for Atlanta, posting a 3.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB in 64.1 innings.