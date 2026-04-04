Iglesias pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over Arizona.

Iglesias came away with his first save of the season after he protected the two-run lead Atlanta established in the top of the ninth inning. The 36-year-old has allowed just one hit over three innings, though he's struck out only one batter and walked none so far. Osvaldo Bido had Atlanta's only other save prior to Friday, but that was a three-inning one. Iglesias is the favorite for the traditional closer role early in the year, though Robert Suarez is also an experienced option after primarily working the ninth inning with the Padres over the previous two seasons.