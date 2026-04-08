Iglesias earned a save against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Iglesias got the call in the eighth inning with Atlanta up 5-2 and the tying run at the plate for the Angels with one out. He struck out both Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud to escape the jam, then returned for the ninth after Atlanta plated two more runs. Iglesias notched a third straight strikeout to begin that ninth frame before giving up consecutive singles, and he was able to end the game by inducing a double-play grounder. For Iglesias to complete more than one inning was pretty unusual -- it was the first time he's done so during the regular season since September of 2024. With Robert Suarez around as his setup man, Iglesias doesn't figure to pitch more than one frame frequently, but his fantasy managers are certainly glad he was able to do so Tuesday since it resulted in his second save of the season.