Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias was not available to pitch Saturday due to shoulder discomfort, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The positive news is that the injury isn't related to throwing, as Iglesias slept on his shoulder wrong. He could be available Sunday, though his status still isn't very clear. Robert Suarez picked up a save Saturday night in Iglesias's absence.
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