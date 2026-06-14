Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 14th save

Iglesias notched a save against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

It wasn't exactly an easy outing for Iglesias, who entered in the ninth inning with Atlanta up by two runs. The veteran closer allowed a leadoff double to Juan Soto and then put the tying run on base when he walked Marcus Semien with one out, but Iglesias was able to escape unscathed by getting Francisco Alvarez to ground into a double play. That allowed Iglesias to remain perfect in save chances with a 14-for-14 mark on the season. He's gone 9-for-9 while racking up a 16:4 K:BB over 14.2 frames since returning from a stint on the injured list May 5.