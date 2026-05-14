Iglesias collected the save against the Cubs on Wednesday, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth.

Iglesias came out of the bullpen for a second consecutive night, tasked with protecting Atlanta's 4-1 lead. His leadoff walk to Michael Busch was negated by Michael Conforto's groundball double play, and Iglesias needed just one more pitch to get Pete Crow-Armstrong to pop out, securing Atlanta's 30th win of the season. Iglesias has converted all eight of his save opportunities this season and has not given up a run across 12.2 innings.