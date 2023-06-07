Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Mets.

The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in 10 straight appearances, but Iglesias' 8:5 K:BB through 9.1 innings over that stretch highlights his lack of dominance since making his belated season debut in early May. His 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP are solid, but he's lost two mph on his four-seam fastball over the last couple years, seeing it decline from 96.3 mph in 2021 to 94.3 mph in 2023.