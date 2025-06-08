Iglesias did not pitch Saturday despite Atlanta holding a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Giants.

Iglesias has struggled over the last month, allowing 11 earned runs across 10 innings pitched. After blowing a save and taking a loss Thursday, manager Brian Snitker noted that Iglesias was not necessarily Atlanta's primary closer moving forward, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. He was unavailable to pitch Friday but was then passed over in a save chance Saturday. Pierce Johnson got the save opportunity instead, but he blew the chance by allowing a two-run home run to Matt Chapman.