Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Iglesias (shoulder) has resumed throwing, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Weiss added that he expects Iglesias back from the 15-day injured list when first eligible May 5 or shortly after. It's unclear whether Atlanta will ask Iglesias to go out on a brief rehab assignment first. Iglesias landed on the IL a week ago with right shoulder inflammation.
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