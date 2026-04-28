Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Iglesias (shoulder) has resumed throwing, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Weiss added that he expects Iglesias back from the 15-day injured list when first eligible May 5 or shortly after. It's unclear whether Atlanta will ask Iglesias to go out on a brief rehab assignment first. Iglesias landed on the IL a week ago with right shoulder inflammation.