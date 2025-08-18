Iglesias allowed a hit during a scoreless inning and earned a save over Cleveland on Sunday. He struck out two.

Iglesias tossed 12 of 17 pitches for strikes and made quick work of the Guardians in the ninth inning. He retired three straight batters after Bo Naylor knocked a leadoff single. Iglesias has converted eight straight saves during his active 11-inning scoreless streak. For the year, he owns a 4.01 ERA with a 57:10 K:BB through 51.2 frames. Iglesias has converted 19 saves in 24 chances.